One Year to Tokyo 2020: Mural to be painted inside KPRC2 studios

HOUSTON - In celebration of the one-year countdown to the 2020 Olympics, KPRC 2 will have a mural painted inside our southwest Houston studios on Tuesday.

Artist Alex Arzu will paint the mural on the wall of the grand lobby inside our building. The mural will be inspired by Tokyo 2020: One Year 2 Go as we begin our countdown to the Summer Olympics.

Arzu will begin his creation in the early morning with a goal to complete the project in the early afternoon.

You can follow the project here on Click2Houston.com, on the KPRC 2 Facebook page and on the KPRC2 Instagram page.

KPRC 2 discovered Arzu on Instagram and reached out to him after seeing the beautiful murals he’s done around the city over the years.

Check our more of Arzu's work on his Instagram page.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.