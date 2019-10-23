Numbers to know from Astros World Series game 1 loss

The Houston Astros took on the Washington Nationals during Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - Even with nearly unbeatable Gerrit Cole on the mound to start the game, the Houston Astros dropped game one of the World Series, 5-4, to the Washington Nationals.

Here are some key numbers to know from game one.

4 - Postseason starts for Cole in which he has thrown at least 7 innings. In 4 career postseason starts at Minute Maid Park, he has struck out 43 batters while issuing just 4 walks. This marked his 1st loss since May 22 vs. the Chicago White Sox.

5- runs allowed by Cole. He had only allowed one run in his first three postseason starts combined over 22.2 innings.

5 - Consecutive World Series games in which George Springer has homered in. That is a major league record. Springer went 2-3 with a double, HR, 2 RBI in game 1.

10 - Extra base hits for Springer as a leadoff hitter, which ties Lou Brock for the most in World Series history.

14 - Number of career postseason HR for Springer, an Astros record...tied Lou Brock for the most XBH by a leadoff hitter in World Series history (10).

6 - Yuli Gurriel's 6 career extra base hits in the World Series tie Tony Perez for the most all-time in MLB history by a Cuban-born player.

134 - Career postseason strikeouts for Max Scherzer, which are the 3rd-most among active pitchers, trailing only Justin Verlander (196) and Clayton Kershaw (170).

.213 - Astros postseason batting average through 12 games. The team hit .274 during the season, which led the majors.

.362 - Astros postseason slugging percentage through 12 games. Houston had a major league-leading .495 slugging percentage this season. (Miami finished last at .375)

