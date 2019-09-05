5 fantasy football sleepers for Week 1 of 2019 season

Getty Images

HOUSTON - A new fantasy football season is here, and each week, KPRC 2's Ari Alexander will pick five under-the-radar players (plus a Houston Texans player) he thinks will do well.

We’ll track the choices to see if the advice is any good.

Here are five players that could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench that could help your team in a tough spot.

JACOBY BRISSETT, QB, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Andrew Luck’s retirement not only opens a door for Brissett (while hurting the fantasy value of guys like Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton), but with the likelihood the Colts will be playing from behind, Brissett will throw a ton. The game script will set up well for him as the Colts are a 6.5-point underdog. If your quarterback has a tough matchup, Brissett should be available – he’s only owned in 12% of Yahoo! leagues.

Predicted points (standard): 17.2

DARE OGUNBOWALE, RB, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coached by Bruce Arians, where different fantasy running backs have thrived – especially Cardinals back David Johnson. Ogunbowale is another deep sleeper and in a battle for snaps with Payton Barber and Ronald Jones. Jones is the big name, but according to reports out of Tampa, he has underwhelmed in training camp and the preseason. Ogunbowale is likely slated to be the passing down back and is only 8% owned. He would obviously be far more valuable in points per reception leagues.

Projected points (standard/PPR): 4.7/8.7

ALBERT WILSON, WR, MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Miami Dolphins are bad. Very bad. And when a team is very bad, they trail in games. And when a team trails in games, they throw. The Miami Dolphins will throw a ton and Albert Wilson looks to get a ton of volume. Wilson is owned in just 8% of leagues.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 7.4/14.4

BACKUP TIGHT ENDS

Vernon Davis (Redskins), Adam Shaheen (Bears), Matt LaCosse (Patriots)

Three backup tight ends could have a good shot at producing some touchdown value for three offenses who use their tight ends. Vernon Davis filled in ably in 2018 for oft-injured Jordan Reed, and as of Wednesday, Reed is still in concussion protocol. Shaheen may not do much for the year, but with Trey Burton questionable for Thursday’s Bears/Packers game, and with Mitch Trubisky giving Burton plenty of looks last year, Shaheen could be useful this week alone. Lastly, with Gronk retired and Ben Watson suspended, Matt LaCosse could get a few end zone looks, but is a long shot. If you desperately need *something* at tight end, these guys should give you, well, something.

Projected points (standard/PPR):

Davis: 4.1/8.1

Shaheen: 2.7/5.7

LaCosse: 7.9/9.9 (Projecting a TD here)

TEXANS FANTASY PICK OF THE WEEK

WILL FULLER

The book on Fuller is very simple. If he’s healthy, he’s great. Fuller is healthy and ready to go for Monday’s game against the Saints. He also torched every cornerback he faced in preseason practices and games. I watched Fuller dominate teammate Johnathan Joseph, then a week later beat Lions cornerback standout Darius Slay twice in a row. A healthy Fuller is the real deal.

Projected points (standard/PPR): 14.3/19.3

