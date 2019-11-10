New Astros baby on board! Jose Altuve, wife expecting new baby

HOUSTON - There's a new Astros baby on board! Jose Altuve and his wife are expecting their second child.

Altuve's wife, Giannina Altuve, posted several videos on her Instagram story of the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The video shows her, Jose Altuve and a few family members and friends helping reveal the baby's gender.

And it's a -- girl!

Congratulations to the Altuves on their second baby girl. The couple recently celebrated the birthday of their oldest daughter, Melanie, last week. She turned 3 years old and will now be a big sister.

