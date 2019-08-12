Here's a breakdown of Rockets' 2019-20 regular-season schedule

James Harden reacts after a three-point basket in overtime during Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 4, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Rockets' 2019-20 regular-season schedule was released Monday.

Houston has the most regular-season wins of any NBA team the past two seasons combined.

The Rockets are slated to be on national TV 38 times this season. There will be 70 broadcasts on AT&T SportsNet.

The Rockets will play every NBA team at least once at home and once on the road.

They'll play every Western Conference team twice at home and twice away, except for the following: L.A. Lakers (once at home, two on the road), Oklahoma City (twice at home, once on the road), Sacramento (twice at home, once on the road) and Utah (once at home, twice on the road).

Here's a look at how the schedule breaks down:

Where does the season start?

The Rockets will play their first three games at home, including the season opener vs. Milwaukee on Oct. 24. The last time the team opened a season with three straight home games was in 2005-2006.

Christmas Day game

Houston will play a Christmas Day game at Golden State.

Westbrook's return to OKC

Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City will happen on Jan. 9.

Back-to-backs

Houston has 11 back-to-backs this season, eight of which come prior to All-Star break. The final two back-to-backs occur in April when the Rockets finish the season by playing seven games in 11 days.

Longest homestand

The Rockets have a season-high four-game homestand from Jan. 15 through Jan. 22, including their only home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 18.

What days do they play?

The Rockets will play 13 games on Monday (seven at home), nine on Tuesday (five at home), 15 on Wednesday (eight at home), 10 on Thursday (four at home), 10 on Friday (four at home), 14 on Saturday (eight at home), and 11 on Sunday (five at home).

Pre-All-Star break

Houston plays four straight on the road before hosting five of seven at Toyota Center heading into All-Star break.

Post-All-Star break

Houston will play 12 of its first 20 games on the road after the break, including a season-long five-game trip from March 23 through 31.

End-of-season stretch

The Rockets close out the regular season by playing six of their final eight games at home with the finale vs. Memphis on April 15.

