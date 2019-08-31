Eric Gordon signs multiyear extension with Rockets, reports say

Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 13, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.

HOUSTON - Late Friday night, the Houston Rockets agreed to terms on a lucrative long-term extension with shooting guard Eric Gordon, according to multiple reports.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the deal that will have Gordon under contract through the next five seasons per the terms of the four-year extension.

Gordon has averaged 16.8 points per game in his three seasons in Houston while shooting 36.4% on three-pointers. More than 63% of his shots have been from behind the three-point line, and he'll continue to help the Rockets space the floor offensively.

He's become arguably the team's best perimeter defender, and he's also one of their best finishers at the rim.

Along with James Harden and recently acquired Russell Westbrook, the Rockets have what could be considered the best three-guard rotation in the NBA, especially when it comes to attacking the basket.

Reportedly, Gordon will receive $19 million per season over the four years of the extension.

