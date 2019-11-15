Myles Garrett helmet incident a stark reminder: Houston Texans' player was last to brawl like that

LEFT: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the…

HOUSTON - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could be facing a league suspension for his outburst Thursday night when he ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and clubbed him on the head during the final seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win, but it’s happened before, most recently by a Texans player.

In a 2013 preseason game, Texans defensive end Antonio Smith tore off Miami Dolphins’ guard Richie Incognito’s helmet and swung it at him, barely missing Incognito’s head. The referee did not call the offense, but Smith was later suspended for three games.

You can watch both moments below.

Myles Garrett & Mason Rudolph:

What do you think about both moments? Do you think Myles Garrett should be punished for the incident, perhaps the same as the Texans incident -- or was it worse? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.