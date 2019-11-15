Garrett, Ogunjobi and Poucey suspended; Steelers, Browns face penalties after brawl

Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7.

HOUSTON - Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, as well as Pittburgh Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey have been suspended without pay following a brawl during Thursday night's game.

The Steelers and the Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000.

Michael Signora, NFL senior vice president of Football & International Communications, made the announcement on Twitter.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000.



Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

The statement from Signora notes that Garrett is suspended without pay "indefinitely -- at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason." Additionally, he will meet with the Commissioner's Office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. Signora notes that he was fined an "additional amount," but that amount has not been disclosed. Signora says Garrett violated rules on unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct, as well as fighting and removing the helmet of an opponent and using it as a weapon.

Pouncey was suspended for three games and was fined an undisclosed amount for fighting.

Ogunjobi was suspended for one game and fined an additional, undisclosed sum for unnecessary roughness.

Signora's statement threatened "additional discipline" for other players who left the bench to enter the fight.

The statement added that "under the collective bargaining agreement, the suspensions may be appealed within three business days. Appeals are heard and decided by officers of the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.