Who did it better? Bregman, Soto carry bats to first after Game 6 home runs

HOUSTON - Game 6 of the World Series appeared to be a battle of sluggers.

Both Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, and Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, hit home runs to give their teams the lead.

Bregman carried his bat all the way to first base and dropped it while rounding the base after his first-inning home run that gave Houston a 2-1 lead.

Soto did something similar after hitting his fifth-inning home run that gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

