WATCH: Alex Bregman's grand slam is just what Astros fans needed

So much for that slump.
Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman ended all that talk about his postseason hitting slump with a huge grandslam in the seventh inning of Game 4 against the Washington Nationals.
The homerun put the Astros up 8-1.
Here's the homerun:
ALEX. BREGMAN. GRAND. SLAM. pic.twitter.com/wWV5ac6XAN — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2019
And he enjoyed what he saw.
Admire your work. #WePlayLoud pic.twitter.com/9LSLA97ors — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2019
