WATCH: Alex Bregman's grand slam is just what Astros fans needed

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Four of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019 in…

So much for that slump.

Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman ended all that talk about his postseason hitting slump with a huge grandslam in the seventh inning of Game 4 against the Washington Nationals.

The homerun put the Astros up 8-1.

Here's the homerun:

And he enjoyed what he saw.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.