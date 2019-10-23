This woman ripped her wig off to use as a rally towel and that's the energy we need for Game 2

Astros fans really know how to bring it and a perfect example is a woman who improvised when she really wanted to cheer but didn't have a rally towel.

Jacqueline Robles posted a video on Facebook Monday that she said she'd found going viral on Instagram. Since then, the Facebook post too is getting a lot of traction.

"No rally towel, no problem," Robles wrote in her post. "I Found this video with 58k views on IG."

No rally towel, no problem 😂😂😂 I Found this video with 58k views on IG 🤪😂 #astros #acls #worldseries2019 #fanreactions 💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡 Posted by Jacqueline Robles on Monday, October 21, 2019

In another post, Robles identified herself as the woman seen in the video that shows a woman wearing an Astros T-shirt and a jersey over it. She appears to have blond hair but in the spirit of cheering for her favorite team, she rips her wig off her head and twirls it over her head like a rally towel.

In the second post, Robles wrote that after she used her wig as a rally towel, she brushed it off and put it back on in front of all the spectators who'd watched her rip it off.

Astros fans, this is the energy we need to bring Wednesday night for Game 2 against the Washington Nationals!

#TakeItBack

