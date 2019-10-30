This is what the Astros are saying as the team looks forward to World Series Game 7

Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Astros were in the very same situation two years ago. They needed a second chance to win their final game to clinch a World Series crown.

In 2017, the Astros handed the ball to Justin Verlander in Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead and the chance to end the season with a win and a World Series title.

And just like in 2017, Verlander and the Astros were unable to win Game 6 and now head to the winner-take-all game seven against the Washington Nationals.

Here's what the Astros are saying about Wednesday night's season-ending game seven of the World Series.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch:

"If I need to get this team ready, then you don't know our team. We've been through this before, and this series continues and goes on to a Game 7. I don't know that there's a lot of explanation or any fancy quote you've got to give you guys or them.

We have a great opportunity to play a home game, Game 7 of the World Series. Maybe not how we drew it up in terms of how we got there, but it doesn't take away the opportunity we have to win the World Series."

Astros Game 7 starting pitcher Zack Greinke:

"Yeah, it's going to be a big game. A little excited about it. But we'll see. Wish it was in a National League park. Just try to do good. That's kind of just what I do is just make pitches and that gives us the best chance. They have some good hitters. Not a lot of holes, not a lot of strikeouts. That's probably the toughest part."

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman:

"This is what it's all about - game seven. We're excited, it's going to be a lot of fun, can't wait to come out and compete. We have an incredible team, they have an incredible team. It's winner-take-all, one game. It's a blast. That's why we play the game. Game 7 here at Minute Maid Park in front of our home fans is going to be a last. Leave it all out there."

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve:

"Tomorrow is going to be a very active game, the two sides are going to be running the bases, playing some defense. What can I say, it's going to be an incredible game tomorrow."

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa:

"(The fans) are important. The energy the fans bring day in and day out is unbelievable, and we appreciate it. Tomorrow is the last day of the season, so it's going to be at the highest level."

Astros reliever Will Harris:

"We've been here before. In my time here, we've had quite a few do-or-die games. I don't think it's anything different or something we're not prepared for. I think everybody came to the park today expecting to play well and expecting to win. I don't think anything changes coming into tomorrow. I still expect to pitch well tomorrow and I still expect us to win. It's just a matter of getting a good night's sleep. It's baseball, we play a lot of games and the only thing that matters is the next game and that's where our focus is."

Astros game 6 starting pitcher Justin Verlander:

"These guys know what to expect. We've had out backs against the wall already in this postseason, as well as the team across the way. I don't know if there're parallels we can draw from that particular game seven, except hopefully we can jump out to an early lead."



