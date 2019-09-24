Roger Clemens weighs in on 2019 Astros success to this point

HOUSTON - Former Astro great Roger Clemens knows a thing or two about postseason baseball.

The seven-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher has 34 starts in the playoffs.

On Monday, "Rocket" weighed in on the Astros after they clinched the AL West Division.

"Looks like they may be on a collision course with the Yankees, and then the Dodgers are doing their thing again, to get to the promised land," Clemens said. "I'm as excited as any other fan here in Houston, watching these boys get after it."

Clemens said the Astros pitching staff is loaded, and he's keeping an eye on the Cy Young Award race involving Astros pitchers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

"Man, that's tough. They push each other. That's what makes them both great," Clemens said. "Any time you are on a staff with two horses -- really three, with Greinke -- you are loaded."

Clemens also weighed in on the stellar season Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has put together in 2019.

"He's a stud. He has a ton of confidence and he plays with it," Clemens said. "That's the main thing: You are going to fail a lot in this game, but his valleys are short."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.