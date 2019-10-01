Mattress Mack to place $3.5 million bet on Astros to win 2019 World Series

HOUSTON - If you ever wondered how Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is able to offer free furniture if the Astros win the World Series, this may help you understand.

On Tuesday, he's going to place a $3.5 million bet on the 'Stros to win it all.

The bet will pay out $11.2 million.

He's going to put the money down at the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook in Mississippi. Once the bet is placed, it will be the largest single bet in Mississippi sportsbook history.

No other gaming company sportsbook in the world has come forward to take the wager.

Go 'Stros!

