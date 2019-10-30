League City homeowner hosts Astros watch party for neighbors

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - In League City, there is no shortage of food or orange as neighbors gather to cheer on the Houston Astros at a watch party.

Russell Lala and his family are putting on a block party for dozens of people, saying there is no better way to cheer on the Astros than with a Louisiana-style shrimp boil, hot dogs and burgers. The nearly 60 people at his home were ready to support their home team.

These families have loved the Astros for generations. Parents said the team brings people together and teaches life lessons of hard work and reward. The kids said it was just plain fun.

"Win or lose tonight, it doesn't matter. We are here to support them," said Cassaundra Lala, one of the hosts. "We are honored to be a part of this to show our kids how to be a good team, how to play hard, what it means to give it your all, work hard and get rewarded."

"We're going to have a lot of people out here," Russell Lala said. "We're going to watch the Astros and eat some good food. We're going to cheer them on!"

