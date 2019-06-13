Korey Lee signs with Astros, takes batting practice at MMP

HOUSTON - On Wednesday, the Astros signed their 2019 first round pick, Korey Lee.

The former University of California catcher was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

He took batting practice at Minute Maid Park shortly after signing Wednesday and will report to short-season Tri-City Thursday.

Korey Lee notes:

In 2019, he batted .338 with 15 homers at Cal. He played three years of water polo in high school. His Baseball America pre-draft ranking was 173.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.