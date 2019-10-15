Here's the Astros starting lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS

2019 Getty Images

NEW YORK - The Astros made some changes to their lineup for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

With Gerrit Cole on the mound, Houston shuffled the batting lineup. Jose Altuve moved into the two hole, shifting Michael Brantley to the three spot. Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez flip-flopped in the five and six spot. Josh Reddick gets the start in right field and is batting eighth and Martin Maldonado is catching and hitting ninth.

Here's what the lineup looks like as the 'Stros look to take the series lead over the Yankees.

George Springer CF Jose Altuve 2B Michael Brantley LF Alex Bregman 3B Yuli Gurriel 1B Yordan Alvarez DH Carlos Correa SS Josh Reddick RF Martin Maldonado

Left-handed batter Kyle Tucker and right-handed batters Aledmys Díaz, Robinson Chirinos and Jake Marisnick are available off Houston's bench.

