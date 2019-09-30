Here are (some) records set by the 2019 Houston Astros

2019 Getty Images

HOUSTON - The 2019 Astros are awesome, and that might be an understatement.

Besides having two, or three, of the top starting pitchers in the game, the team also boasts one of the best rookies, a murderer's row batting lineup and an incredibly strong bullpen.

It's an all-around masterpiece.

There's a good chance the Astros will have the MVP (Alex Bregman), AL Cy Young winner (Justin Verlander or Gerrit Cole) and AL Rookie of the Year (Yordan Alvarez).

The team set several records this season, one of which can not be broken.

0 intentional walks

The 2019 Astros' pitching staff did not issue one intentional walk all season, a record that can only be tied. It's pretty remarkable to get through an entire season without issuing an intentional free pass.

Strikeout kings

Astros pitchers struck out the most batters of any team (1,671). The batters also had the fewest strikeouts in the league with 1,166. It's the first time in MLB history for a team to accomplish the feat.

107 wins

Houston set a franchise mark with 107 wins, topping last season's total of 103. To put it in perspective, the Astros have now won at least 100 games in three straight seasons, a feat the franchise had accomplished one time in history before this run.

100+ wins in three straight seasons

Reaching the 100-win plateau is hard enough, but to do it in three straight seasons has only happened five other times in baseball history. Houston's current run is nothing short of remarkable.

3 straight division titles

Houston has won the American League West Division three straight seasons, matching a franchise mark set from 1997 through 1999, when the 'Stros won the National League Central three straight seasons. The difference? The late 90s squad lost in the National League Division Series each year.

288 homers

The Astros walloped 288 home runs this season, topping the 2000 team's 249.

League leaders

The 2019 'Stros led the league in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and fielding percentage.

The Astros' pitching staff allowed the least hits in the league, issued the least walks, had the best WHIP, best strikeout-per-9 rate and accounted for the second-best ERA.

Cole, Verlander

Justin Verlander led the league with a 0.80 WHIP and held batters to a .172 batting average.

Gerrit Cole led the league with 326 strikeouts. He also set a major league record by striking out at least 10 batters in nine straight games.

The duo became the second set of teammates in history to each eclipse the 300-strikeout plateau. Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling did it in 2002.

Yordan Alvarez

Alvarez set an Astros rookie record with 27 homers, breaking Carlos Correa's mark of 22 in 2015.

