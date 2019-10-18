Glorious merch: These are the American League Championship items at Academy if Astros win Game 5

HOUSTON - Academy Sports + Outdoors stores are stocked up with boxes of official Houston Astros American League Championship merchandise in the event of the team closing out the series against the New York Yankees in Game 5.

If the Astros are able to clinch the AL pennant Friday, all 32 Houston-area Academy stores will immediately reopen and begin selling the championship apparel to Astros fans.

The gear's design will be revealed at the game if the Astros come out victorious.

Championship merchandise includes:

Astros American League Championship locker room men’s T-shirt

Astros American League Championship locker room women’s T-shirt

Astros American League Championship locker room youth T-shirt

Astros American League Championship locker room hat

Astros cap with 2019 World Series patch

Astros World Series novelty items, such as pennants, koozies, lanyards, car stickers and more.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.





