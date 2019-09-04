George Springer exits game after hitting head on outfield wall

George Springer's teammates check on the outfielder after he was injured in the fifth inning of the Astros game against the Brewers on Sept. 3, 2019.

MILWAUKEE - Astros outfielder George Springer left Tuesday's game on a medical cart after hitting his head on the outfield wall at Miller Park.

It's not clear exactly what injury Springer suffered, but he was alert and moving after the incident. The Brewers were beating the Astros 4-1 at the time of Springer's injury.

Springer jumped to make a catch on a long fly ball hit by Ryan Braun in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After making the catch, he fell to the ground and hit the back of his head on the base of the wall.

He immediately grabbed the back of his head. Astros medical personnel went out to assist Springer, who left the field on a cart a few minutes later.

Springer was replaced by Kyle Tucker, who took over in right field. Josh Reddick moved over to center field.

