7 Astros playoff watch parties to attend around Houston

The Houston Astros are in pursuit of another championship as they face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. Fans are invited to cheer on their hometown team at watch parties hosted by Minute Maid Park and downtown bars.

Here's a list of where you can go.

Minute Maid Park

501 Crawford St, Houston

Minute Maid Park is hosting watch parties for every away game. The pregame show and Astros game will be shown on the stadium's large video screen. The event also includes appearances from Shooting Stars and Orbit. Fans can claim tickets for free general admission tickets online. Gates for the event will open two hours prior to first pitch unless otherwise noted. Entry will not be permitted after the fifth inning. Astros fans can claim a voucher for Game 3 and Game 4 online.

Bovine & Barley

416 Main St, Houston

Extra Credit Rooftop Bar on Calhoun

4702 Calhouns Rd, Suite 200, Houston

Extra Credit Rooftop Bar is located on the University of Houston campus. Game day specials will be offered. Extra Credit also serves a full menu with a variety of shareables and dinner plates.

HTX Fan Tavern

1800 Texas St, Houston

Watch parties start at:

Game 1, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.

Game 2, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Lucky's Pub

801 Saint Emanuel St, Houston

Watch parties start at:

Game 1, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.

Game 2, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

McIntyre's

1230 W. 20th Street Houston

McIntyre's sports bar invites all Astros fans to attend their watch party for every ALDS game. Seating is first come first serve and drink specials are offered daily.

Tikila's

2708 N. Shepherd Dr, Houston

Tikila's will host watch parties for every Astros playoff game starting Saturday. The cocktail bar is good for groups and offers outdoor seating. Fans can take advantage of happy hour and drink specials during the postseason.



