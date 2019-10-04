7 Astros playoff watch parties to attend around Houston

The Houston Astros are in pursuit of another championship as they face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. Fans are invited to cheer on their hometown team at watch parties hosted by Minute Maid Park and downtown bars.
Here's a list of where you can go.
Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford St, Houston
Minute Maid Park is hosting watch parties for every away game. The pregame show and Astros game will be shown on the stadium's large video screen. The event also includes appearances from Shooting Stars and Orbit. Fans can claim tickets for free general admission tickets online. Gates for the event will open two hours prior to first pitch unless otherwise noted. Entry will not be permitted after the fifth inning. Astros fans can claim a voucher for Game 3 and Game 4 online.
Bovine & Barley
416 Main St, Houston
Extra Credit Rooftop Bar on Calhoun
4702 Calhouns Rd, Suite 200, Houston
Extra Credit Rooftop Bar is located on the University of Houston campus. Game day specials will be offered. Extra Credit also serves a full menu with a variety of shareables and dinner plates.
HTX Fan Tavern
1800 Texas St, Houston
Watch parties start at:
Game 1, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.
Game 2, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Lucky's Pub
801 Saint Emanuel St, Houston
Watch parties start at:
Game 1, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.
Game 2, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
McIntyre's
1230 W. 20th Street Houston
McIntyre's sports bar invites all Astros fans to attend their watch party for every ALDS game. Seating is first come first serve and drink specials are offered daily.
Tikila's
2708 N. Shepherd Dr, Houston
Tikila's will host watch parties for every Astros playoff game starting Saturday. The cocktail bar is good for groups and offers outdoor seating. Fans can take advantage of happy hour and drink specials during the postseason.
