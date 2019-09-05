First look: Bun B's Astros hat collection drops at team store

HOUSTON - Bun B designed three Astros hats that went on sale Thursday at the team store at Minute Maid Park.

The rapper met with fans from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

One of the hats is a limited edition, with only 713 produced. It's a blue suede hat with a leather strap snapback with gold accents and a "Trill OG" pin. It was being sold for $281.

The other two hats were available in fitted and snapback versions.

One is a white hat with orange lettering on the front that says "Astros." The hat has a rainbow pattern under the bill.

The other hat is navy blue with the Astros logo of the mid- to late '90s.

Take a look at the hats in the posts below.

