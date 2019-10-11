'Bringin' it home': Astros fans rush to snag ALDS victory gear

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are continuing their journey to the World Series after Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

After the dominating win, Astros fans partied in the streets around Minute Maid Park.

"Astros playoffs," said one excited fan. "The atmosphere was absolutely electric."

While some danced in the streets, other fans rushed to their nearest sporting goods store to get their hands on the next iteration of Astros playoff gear. This time, the shirts read "Bringin' it home."

"I came down here with my sister to get our merchandise, our gear," said Samuel Puente. "(We have) got to come support. Let's go Astros!"

The Astros continue the postseason with the first game of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday at the Juice Box.

