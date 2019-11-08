Bregman, Springer and Greinke win Silver Slugger Award

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Three Astros players were recognized on Thursday when Louisville Sluggers announced the 2019 Silver Slugger Award winners, which honors the top offensive players at each position in each league.

Third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder George Springer both received their Silver Slugger Awards as Astros. Right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke, who team traded for during the season to bolster the Astros' pitching rotation, took him his second Silver Slugger Award for his time with the Diamondbacks. There is no Silver Slugger Award in the American League because pitchers do not take at-bats.

Springer hit .292 this season while coming through with 39 homers, 96 RBI and 20 doubles to win his second Silver Slugger Award. Bregman won the award for the first time after batting .292 with 41 home runs, 112 RBI and a major league-best 119 walks during the season.

Greinke, who won his sixth Gold Glove this week, hit .271 and had three homers, four doubles and eight RBI in the 24 games he played with the D-Backs prior to being traded.

The Silver Slugger Awards are voted on by managers and coaches.



