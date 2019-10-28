Astros trophy hats: Mystery solved after KPRC 2 finds the creative couple

KPRC

HOUSTON - We put out a plea after game 2 of the World Series – help us find this couple -- and you did!

Several fans saw the photo on Click2Houston.com and contacted us. And then, KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez ran into them at the Texans game on Sunday.

They are Matt and Beverly Gill, die-hard Astros fans!

We wanted to know how they made these creative championship trophy hats they've been wearing to Astros games. And now we know!

We spoke with Matt on Monday and found out the couple ordered crowns from Amazon. Then Beverly worked her magic from there.

Well done, guys!





If you need proof that Astros fans are the most creative in MLB, look no further than Game 2 of the World Series.

