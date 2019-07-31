Astros go big, trade for pitchers Zack Greinke, Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini

Aaron Sanchez, Zack Greinke and Joe Biagini were acquired by the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros did not let the trade deadline pass without making some waves.

According to multiple media reports, Houston traded for Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini from the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to media reports, the Astros traded 1B/OF Seth Beer, P J.B. Bukauskas, P Corbin Martin and IF Josh Rojas for Greinke.

Beer, Bukauskas, Martin and Rojas were ranked as the third-, fourth-, fifth- and 22nd-ranked prospects in the Astros' system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Greinke is currently under contract on a six-year, $206.5 million deal that runs through the 2021 season.

This season, Greinke, 35, has pitched to a 2.87 ERA and a 10-4 record. He has recorded 128 strikeouts in 141 innings.

According to reports, Houston also traded OF Derek Fisher for P Sanchez and P Biagini.

Fisher will be forever remembered in Astros lore for scoring the game-winning run in Game 5 of the World Series on Alex Bregman's 10th-inning single.

Sanchez, 27, is 3-14 this season with a 6.07 ERA over 23 starts. He has 99 strikeouts in 99.2 innings pitched.

Biagini, 29, is a reliever who has a 3.86 ERA in 49 appearances this season. He has 49 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.

