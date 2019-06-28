Astros George Springer hosts bowling event to benefit youth who stutter

HOUSTON - Astros outfielder George Springer held his fifth-annual All-Star Bowling Benefit on Thursday night.

The event, attended by teammates Justin Verlander, Michael Brantley, Jake Marisnick, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, benefits the Stuttering Association for the Young and Camp SAY.

“I know what they are going through, what they will go through, the ups and the downs,” Springer said. “Any bit of light I can shed to try to help them get through the early stages of it, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

All proceeds from the event will send children from all socioeconomic backgrounds to the George Springer MVP Camp SAY day camps in Houston as well as the two-week sleepaway, Camp SAY, in the Pocono Mountains, a summer camp for kids and teens who stutter.

“It’s awesome,” Astros outfielder Michael Brantley said. “When I heard about this event, I wanted to support him, support any of my teammates when they put on events like this, because you do so much good for this community, because they support us and we are happy to do it.”

