Astros front office shakeup: Jim Crane's son hired, Nolan Ryan's son moved

HOUSTON - A front office shakeup at the Houston Astros on Thursday saw the owner’s son hired and the son of legendary pitcher Nolan Ryan moved to a new role.

Jared Crane, the son of Astros owner Jim Crane, joined the team leadership to help his father oversee the executive team.

Reid Ryan, the son of Nolan Ryan, had been serving as the team’s president and was moved to an executive adviser of business relations role.

“With his new role, Ryan will have more opportunities to focus on his other business ventures while remaining an important part of the Astros organization,” team leadership said in a press release about the changes.

According to the same press release, Reid Ryan thanked the team, fans and partners that have supported the Astros.

“Baseball is about bringing joy to people’s lives and I take pride in knowing that we have made so many memories for our fans,” Reid Ryan said. “While my role has changed, I will remain with the Astros and look forward to another great season in 2020.”

Nolan Ryan serves as an executive adviser with the Astros, but that role appeared in doubt after Thursday’s shakeup. However, Jim Crane told KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy in a text that the former Astros pitcher is welcome to stay.

“Nolan’s future is up to him,” Crane wrote in the text. “His contract as an executive advisor runs through Feb. of 2020. If Nolan has decided to step down, that’s his decision. Nolan will always be welcome at Minute Maid Park and at any Astros activities.”

.#Astros owner Jim Crane in a text msg:

"Nolan's future is up to him .His contract as an executive advisor runs through Feb of 2020. If Nolan has decided to step down that's his decision. Nolan will always be welcome at Minute Maid Park & and at any Astros activities.” @KPRC2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) November 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston