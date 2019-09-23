3 must-have items to support the Astros as they head into postseason

Some of the official Astros gear seen on the Astros Official Online Shop.

HOUSTON - Now is the best time to get some new Astros gear as the team heads into the 2019 postseason.

Fans can show their Astros pride with the new merchandise available online at the Major League Baseball Shop now that the team has clinched its third-straight American League West Division title.

The most popular items on the site is the gear with the "October Reign" design, worn by the team during their championship celebration on Sunday.

1. T-shirts

The orange "October Reign" men's t-shirt is priced at $32.99. Sizes small, medium and large are currently sold-out on the website. The t-shirts are also available for "big and tall" men and are priced at $34.99.

Women's V-neck T-shirts with the same design are also available for $32.99. The only size currently available on the site is small.

Youth-sized T-shirts are available for $29.99 on the site. All sizes are currently available.

2. Caps

A white and gray trucker hat with the "2019 American League West Division Champs" design is for sale at $27.99.

An adjustable navy hat with the "2019 American League West Division Champions" design is available for $25.99

Fans can purchase different hat models for $41.99 or less.

3. Hoodies

The hoodies are a must-have for postseason as the cool weather comes in.

Different designs are available such as the "Postseason 2019 HOU," "Trophy Season 2019" and the "October Reign."

Lanyards, pins, coins and magnets with the "2019 AL West Division Champions" design are also available. You can even get stuff for your pets.

Fans can get free shipping by using the code "24FS" during checkout, as long as their purchase is made by the end of Monday.

Another option to snag your Astros gear is to visit the team stores located inside Minute Maid Park.

