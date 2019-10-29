Mattress Mack takes several nuns to World Series Game 6

HOUSTON - Seven nuns with the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word will get a World Series experience like none other.

They will attend Game 6 of the World Series thanks to Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack.

"We couldn't come near if it wasn't for Mattress Mack," said Sister Kevina Keating. "We find him an inspiration."​​​​​​

Sister Ricca Dimalibot said she first started watching the Astros in 2017, when they won their first World Series, and hasn't stopped rooting them on since. ​​​​​​​

"I learned so much about the game," Dimalibot said. "There's like a connection with the players because of that amount of time that you see them."

Keating said this will be the nuns' first-ever World Series game and that she had a message for the players.

"We want to wish them the greatest luck tonight. We also want to wish them safety and health and that there's no injuries. We think every one of them is super," Keating said.

Mattress Mack said the free tickets are his way of giving back.

He said he will also be giving 15 Gold Star mothers and their families and guests tickets to the game.

"I've been given so much. I'm so fortunate that my parents taught me it's better to give than receive, and these nuns are super excited," Mack said. "She wrote me a note and said it caused a tremor in the nunnery."

