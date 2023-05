The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Pearland High School’s Abigail Gutierrez.

During her 2023 season, she was 5-0 during the postseason and is currently 58-10 in her career in Pearland with nearly 500 strikeouts!

“She’s been to the fifth round of the playoffs last year, she’s proven and has gotten better every year,” said Head Coach Laneigh Clark.

Congratulations to Abigail for becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!