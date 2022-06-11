SCHEDULE CHANGE: Houston Sabercats now in Western Conference Final June 18, will not play on June 12

HOUSTON – This historic playoff campaign for the Houston Sabercats has had some unexpected twists.

Due to recent team disqualifications from the playoffs, Houston’s professional rugby team will now play on June 18 in the Western Conference Final instead of the previously-scheduled June 12 playoff matchup. They are now the top seed in the Western Conference following the news from Major League Rugby that both the Austin Gilgronis and defending champion LA Giltinis violated league rules.

Both teams had been atop the Western Conference standings, but with the violations and subsequent disqualifications, the Sabercats now are the top-seeded team in the West.

Originally, the Sabercats were to host their first-ever playoff game on June 12 in eliminator-round action. Now, with the recent news, they will no longer play in that game and will instead host the Western Conference Final at 6 p.m. on June 18 against the winner of Seattle and San Diego, which is the new Western Conference eliminator-round game with all the changes.

According to the team’s website, tickets purchased for Houston’s original June 12 playoff game are still valid for the team’s June 18 Western Conference Final matchup.

The Sabercats finished their 2022 regular season campaign with their best mark ever at 9-7, including a four-game winning streak that helped propel their historic push into the playoffs.