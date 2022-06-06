Houston Texans’ Romeo Crennel retires after 50 years of coaching

HOUSTON – After 50 years of coaching, and with these last eight years spent with the Houston Texans, Romeo Crennel is retiring.

“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a media release. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long.

“I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Over the course of his coaching career, which included 39 years in the NFL, Crennel won five Super Bowl rings while with the New York Giants and New England Patriots. He was a head coach for three organizations: the Texans, the Cleveland Browns, and the Kansas City Chiefs, with his best season coming in 2007 when he helped lead the Browns to a 10-6 record. In his time with the Texans, he served as the team’s defensive coordinator (2014-2016), assistant head coach (2017-2019), associate head coach (2020), interim head coach (2020), and senior advisor for football performance (2021).

Former Houston Texans’ superstar J.J. Watt tweeted Monday that Crennel is an “absolute legend of the game and even better man.”

“My family and the entire Houston Texans organization would like to congratulate Romeo Crennel on his historic coaching career,” said Cal McNair, Texans Chair and CEO, in Monday’s press release. “He has impacted and influenced so many players, coaches and staff members over the last five decades and we’re honored he spent the last eight seasons with us. Our organization is better because of Romeo Crennel in so many ways. He will always be a Texan and we wish him, his wife Rosemary and his family nothing but the best in all that retirement brings.”