The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship returns to Houston

KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson stopped by the U.S. Clay Court Championships as they return to Houston for the first time since 2019.

HOUSTON – After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship is underway at River Oaks Country Club.

“It means everything to see this today and look around and see the fans,” said Bronwyn Greer, the tournament director. “It makes me smile from ear to ear.”

She’s not alone in the excitement.

“We’re so excited to be back,” tennis fan Carrie Wright said. “It’s my favorite week of the year.”

Matches started on April 2nd and, so far, each day has been sold out. The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship will continue through Sunday, April 10.