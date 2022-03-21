Houston Astros sign relief pitcher Adam Morgan to minor league deal

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adam Morgan (47) throws against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

The Houston Astros are adding some bullpen help, signing relief pitcher Adam Morgan to a minor-league deal with an invite to their major league camp.

Morgan, 32, has spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before a one-year stint with the Chicago Cubs last season.

The left-handed pitcher pitched in 34 games in 2021 with the Cubs, finishing with a 2-1 record and two saves in 25.1 innings, allowing 22 hits, striking out 28, and walking 12 on the way to a 4.26 earned run average. He was especially effective against left-handed hitters - in 2021, he allowed only a .125 batting average against when facing left-handers.

Morgan has been in the big leagues since 2015, with career numbers of a 15-28 record, three saves, and a 4.80 ERA in 233 games, including 36 starts.