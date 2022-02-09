🔒 Lovie Smith 1-on-1: The Houston Texans’ new head coach speaks at length with KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Lovie Smith. In that time, the Houston Texans announced he was the team’s head coach, he then was introduced formally as such in a press conference, and then to cap it off, he sat down 1-on-1 with KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy for a wide-ranging conversation on what the Lovie Smith era will bring to Houston Texans nation.

You may have seen clips of this interview during our shows, but here is the full 1-on-1 sit down interview with new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith, exclusive to KPRC 2 Insiders.