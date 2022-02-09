57º

Local Sports

🔒 Lovie Smith 1-on-1: The Houston Texans’ new head coach speaks at length with KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Randy McIlvoy with new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Lovie Smith. In that time, the Houston Texans announced he was the team’s head coach, he then was introduced formally as such in a press conference, and then to cap it off, he sat down 1-on-1 with KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy for a wide-ranging conversation on what the Lovie Smith era will bring to Houston Texans nation.

You may have seen clips of this interview during our shows, but here is the full 1-on-1 sit down interview with new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith, exclusive to KPRC 2 Insiders.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

