UH men’s basketball game vs. Cincinnati canceled, assessed with fortfeit loss

The UH men’s basketball game against the Cincinnati Bearcats has been cancelled due to “health and safety protocols,” according to a news release Sunday.

Officials said the game will be considered a “no-contest“ by the NCAA, according to the release.

Per NCAA guidelines, Cincinnati was awarded a forfeit win while UH was handed a forfeit loss due to current AAC standings.

The opener was supposed to take place on Tuesday at UH’s Fertitta Center.

So far on the season, before this game, the Cougars are ranked No. 13 in the country in the latest AP polls with an 11-2 record.