Former Houston Astros manager Bill Virdon has died at 90 years old

Former Houston Astros manager Bill Virdon, who is the franchise leader in career wins, has died at 90 years old.

Virdon was Astros manager from 1975 until 1982. He compiled a 544-522 record over that time.

In 1980, Virdon helped lead the Astros to the franchise’s first-ever postseason appearance. That season he was also named the National League Manager of the Year. Virdon and the Astros would make the postseason again in 1981.

“Bill Virdon was an extremely vital part of the Astros success, leading the franchise to its first two postseason appearances,” the Houston Astros said in a statement. “He was respected throughout baseball for his intensity and knowledge of the game and enjoyed a long, successful career both as a player and manager. His impact on the Astros organization will never be forgotten. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Shirley, and to his family and friends.”

In the team’s media release about Virdon, former Astros great Enos Cabell said, “I loved Bill. He gave me my first chance to play every day in the Major Leagues and was always honest and truthful with me. I played for four Hall of Fame managers, and Bill was my favorite. He was one of the best baseball minds of anyone that I played for. It is very sad to hear that he has passed.”

Virdon also managed the Pirates, the Yankees, and the Montreal Expos. Overall, he had a managerial record of 995-921.