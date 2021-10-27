Houston Astros drop World Series opener to Atlanta Braves 6-2

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at home plate as Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates after a two-run home during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros didn’t get off to the best of starts in the World Series, and the early damage inflicted by the Atlanta Braves was enough to key a 6-2 Astros loss in Game 1.

Neither team’s starting pitcher made it through three innings. For the Braves, Charlie Morton left with an ankle injury that will end his World Series. For the Astros, Framber Valdez could not duplicate his strong performance from Game 5 of the ALCS. In this contest, Valdez gave up a solo home run immediately to the first batter of the game, the Braves’ Jorge Soler. Austin Riley doubled in a run later in the first inning to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

The Braves would score another run in the second off a fielder’s choice before Adam Duvall cranked a two-run homer in the third to build the Atlanta lead to 5-0, chasing Valdez for the night.

Ad

Valdez ended up giving up eight hits and five earned runs over two innings, striking out two and walking one.

The Astros would score their runs via a fielder’s choice in the fourth and then a groundout in the eighth.

With the loss, the Astros trail the series 1-0. Game 2 is on Wednesday evening, with Jose Urquidy getting the start on the mound for Houston against the Braves’ Max Fried.