ASTROS WIN AGAIN: 5-run 7th inning helps propel Astros to 9-4 win, 2-0 series lead

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros congratulates Carlos Correa #1 after Kyle Tucker #30 hit a home run during the 7th inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 08, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker delivered back-to-back big hits in the 7th inning to help deliver the Astros a 9-4 win and a 2-0 lead in the ALDS over the Chicago White Sox.

Friday’s game was more back-and-forth than Thursday’s series opener. The Astros were down 4-2 before Yuli Gurriel’s two-run single in the fifth inning tied it. Then, in the 7th, Yordan Alvarez broke the tie by driving in Jose Altuve.

But that was just the beginning of what was to come. Correa delivered a two-run double, followed immediately by Tucker’s two-run home run to stake the Astros to their 9-4 lead.

The series now takes a day off tomorrow before resuming Sunday in Chicago, where the Astros will have a chance to clinch their best-of-five series to advance to the American League Championship Series.