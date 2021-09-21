Bishop Davenport leading Spring Lions on and off the field

You don’t have to stay long at a Spring Lions game to see the impact of quarterback Bishop Davenport, who prides himself on spreading the rock.

“I love it a lot - just knowing that you have five guys wide that you can throw to any time of the game, even the running backs being receivers and our running backs being versatile,” said the senior.

This year against Tomball Memorial? Davenport had over 500 total yards of offense and a whopping seven touchdowns.

“He’s like a coach on the field,” said Spring head coach Trent Miller. “His ability to slow the game down in his own rhythm and just see things happen and react before they do happen from a defensive standpoint is just amazing. His film study and his preparation is something that I’ve never seen before out of a high school kid.”

Davenport, who committed to Utah State, has plenty of goals for his senior season.

“Some of my personal goals are to go undefeated, of course, and to win the state championship.”

Ad

It’s great to have a skilled quarterback, but Davenport’s ability to lead off the field is also key.

“I try to lead by example and just having my teammates, I lead them as well, like the captains, so they can lead other teammates and it just goes on from there,” Davenport said.

Davenport takes pride in how close the Lions team has become, and also says having Miller, a former quarterback as his coach, has been helpful.

“Our coaches and our teammates come together, and just the chemistry we have with each other, that’s really what makes it special,” he said.

“It’s hard to break down in a few sentences how special Bishop is,” Miller said. “He’s an amazing young man, an amazing talent, complete student of the game, tremendous leader in our locker room, and we’re fortunate to have him at Spring High School with us.”

Davenport is committed to Utah State and said, in addition to liking the program, he loved the mountains and all the outdoor activity in Utah, as he and his dad are outdoorsmen.