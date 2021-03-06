Houston Texans sign center Justin Britt, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt (68) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

HOUSTON – Former Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt announced on Instagram he’s signing a contract with the Houston Texans.

Britt spent the 2020 season as a free agent, after starting 86 games for the Seahawks between 2014 and 2019.

In 2019, Britt tore his ACL and missed eight games that season. However, since he came into the league in 2014 as a second-round pick out of Missouri, he has started 86 out of the possible 96 games.

Britt has played center since 2016 when he was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

The Texans released longtime starting center Nick Martin on February 26.