‘I’ve waited long enough’: Josh Reddick announces he’s now a free agent

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick announced Wednesday that he is now a free agent.

Reddick took to Instagram to make the announcement, saying he’s waited long enough and loved playing for Houston.

“Well Wooston, I’ve waited long enough. 4 years have come and gone, but what a ride it was. Thank you to the Astros, my teammates, coaches, staff, and of course the FANS. Houston will always be special to me. From winning a World Series, To getting engaged and starting a family here, and everything in between. I loved playing here and look forward to doing it again. #WOO #FreeAgent #LoveYallHouston,” the Instagram post read.

Astros fans reacted to the announcement, mostly thanking Reddick for the good memories he’s bought to the city.

“Thank you for the awesome memories and multiple celebrations!! Wish nothing but the best for you and any team you go to! WOOOOOOOO,” Rico Rodriguez said.

“Truly a class act!! Right field Astros highlights won’t ever be the same!! Best of luck and nothing but the best wishes in your next chapter! Your my wife’s favorite Astro BTW!! Much love to those boys! raise up some future ballers!” said Bill Kirchheiner, another fan.

Now that Reddick’s a free agent, many are wondering where he will take his talents next.