HOUSTON – The Houston Texans beat the Jaguars, 27-25, in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

The Texans (2-6) picked up their second win of the season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 19-of-32 passes for 281 yards. He finished with two touchdowns, including a 77-yard touchdown to receiver Will Fuller.

Here is a replay of the play: