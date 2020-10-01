Astros announce Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros announce Thursday Justin Verlander completed ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, also known as Tommy John surgery, on Wednesday.

The typical recovery from Tommy John surgery is 12 to 14 months.

Verlander’s contract with the Astros runs through the end of 2021, and there’s a good chance Verlander has thrown his last pitch in an Astros uniform.

While with the Astros, the 37-year-old right hander won a World Series and a Cy Young Award, which is given annually to the best pitchers in MLB.