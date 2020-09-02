3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the KPRC 2 Sports Department and the Xfinity Sports desk. Here is what is on tap this week in Houston sports.

Rockets

The Rockets dropped Game 6 to OKC 104-100 on Monday, so now it is on to Game 7 Wednesday at 8 p.m. Twenty-two turnovers cost Houston a chance to close out the Thunder. Now, it is time to correct that area and punch a ticket to round two and a date with LeBron and the Lakers.

Astros

The red hot Astros swept the A’s Saturday to pull to within 2 1/2 games of Oakland in the AL West. They close out the MMP homestand with a three-game series against the last-place Rangers before hitting the road.

Texans

The Texans are now in regular-season mode as they countdown to the season opener Sept. 10, when they visit the Chiefs in Kansas City. It’s a game you can watch live on KPRC 2!

The Texans will scrimmage one final time on Wednesday night at NRG. By Saturday, Bill O’Brien will have to have his roster down to 53 and build his practice squad. So, the final spots will be determined within the next 72 hours with workouts and the scrimmage.