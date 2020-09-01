Astros, Rangers game to go on as scheduled Tuesday night

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will play their game as scheduled Tuesday night.

There was concern that the game would be postponed after a positive COVID-19 test of an Oakland A’s staff member prompted the postponement of the Astros and A’s game on Sunday.

Gene Dias, a spokesman for the Astros, said both the Astros and Rangers were off Monday.

The first pitch for the Astros and Rangers is set for 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. This is the first of a three-game series between the teams.