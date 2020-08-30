Astros-A’s game postponed after member of Oakland Athletics’ organization tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros will not play the Oakland A’s Sunday as their scheduled game at Minute Maid Park was postponed after a member of the Oakland Athletics’ organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Major League Baseball.

Read the release in its entirety below:

Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the Oakland Athletics’ organization, today’s scheduled game between the A’s and the host Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park has been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

