3 points from new Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

HOUSTON – After a season in which the Texans struggled to stop offenses, culminating in a playoff loss where the team gave up 51 to Chiefs, Houston replaced long-time coach Romeo Crennel.

In the offseason, the Texans promoted defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to defensive coordinator.

Here are the three most interesting things Weaver said during his Wednesday Zoom interview with the media:

Coronavirus challenges

Weaver, along with every other coach in the country, is dealing with preparing a team that hasn’t had much meaningful practice before the season. He is hopeful his defense has picked up the team’s scheme.

“There’s not so much of a challenge of getting the defenses installed as much as it is evaluating players without seeing them play against other teams. We’re going to put in what we’re going to put in. We have a very high football IQ defense. So everything we’ve put in this far, they’ve been able to handle,” said Weaver. “I don’t see that sponge leaking any water quite yet, so that gives a huge advantage. The only thing we’re missing as I said is just the opportunity to go out there and see these guys compete against other teams. That’s the only thing that we’re really missing out on.”

Focus on focus

One of the most important aspects of the early season will be how players react to this bizarre offseason. When it comes to focusing on their football-related tasks, Weaver is again confident his team can manage.

“I feel great about it right now. These guys have played this sport their entire lives, so that was essentially taken away from them for quite a bit of time. We were able to get together and do some stuff virtually. But now, more than ever, because we’re all together you can just tell there’s a laser-sharp focus on the attention to detail. Everything, that it is what it is going to take for us to be successful on Sundays. These guys are ready to go out there and showcase their talent and ability. Attention and focus have certainly not been a problem thus far.”

Calling plays

Weaver has had intimate knowledge of the Texans defense since 2016 but is calling plays for the first time as a coach.

Here’s what he had to say on the new challenge:

“Knowing the roster is certainly an advantage. Having been around these guys, having relationships developed already, that’s been a huge advantage. And of course, having Romeo there to lean on to assist whenever I have any questions is huge. I’m blessed. As far as pressure goes, I don’t feel a ton of it right now. The only pressure I feel is getting our guys prepared to play,” Weaver said.