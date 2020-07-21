Houston makes virtual presentation in bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

HOUSTON – The Houston 2026 Bid Committee took the next steps toward pitching Houston as the host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The committee gave a virtual presentation to members of FIFA and U.S. Soccer Monday in which they explained why Houston would be the best place to host the major sporting event, according to a news release.

Houston has hosted two Super Bowls, a Final Four tournament and several international matches among many other major sporting events and is one of 17 cities under construction to host the 2026 event, according to the release.

“Our goal was to make a strong first impression and to deliver a message that Houston is ready to deliver a safe and life-changing experience – a World Cup of the Future,” said Houston 2026 World Cup bid President Chris Canetti. “It was an opportunity for our city to highlight the work that we have put into this bid over the last 18-months.”

The final selection will be announced next year. According to the release, FIFA will be making visits to each of the 17 cities before making a final decision.